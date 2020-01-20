Time Traveling Disaster In Florida

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

A Florida man who came crashing through several Pensacola area businesses claimed he only did so as a result of his failed attempt to time travel.

The driver, getting his car up to 88MPH before making contact with the storefront, found out quickly that his attempt would be a failure. Advanced Tax Services and Pensacola Caskets took on the bulk of the damage. After police took the driver into custody and questioned him about his destructive roadtrip, he told them it was all in a vain attempt to time travel.

Police have confirmed that no one was hurt as a result of the damage caused. The driver is due to receive a mental evaluation while in custody. As for time… we’re sure he’ll be getting some in the near future.

Share this:













