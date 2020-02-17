Too drunk to get married

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ An Australian groom showed up so drunk for his wedding that a minister refused to perform the ceremony and his furious fiancee broke up with him. When Jacob Brookes, 41, allegedly stumbled into the church still drunk from his bachelor party, the reverend tried to walk out—prompting a scuffle that led to Brookes’s arrest. Brookes denied being intoxicated. “I had three beers, two shots of Jamo [Jameson whiskey],” he said. “That’s not drunk” He hopes to win his fiancee back. “I miss her to bits,” he said.

