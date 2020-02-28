TOXIC HAZE IN BIRLING GAP, UK

While sunning themselves on the Birling Gap Beach, some tourists noticed that there was a haze coming across the beach. As it reached them, they started coughing and choking. They told the authorities that it smelled like chlorine. The people were then taken to the hospital, vomiting and in respiratory distress. The authorities said that it was unlikely to be a chemical weapon or chlorine gas. According to the police it was not serious even though it was very uncomfortable. They said that it might have been a chemical plume from a passing ship in the English Channel

Share this:













