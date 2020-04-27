If you are not a big fan of Indian Food you may change your mind due to the fact that a study shows that Turmeric, a spice used in many Indian dishes, may help in the function of memory and mood in older adults. Tumeric has been shown to help in the wealth and health benefits of the body. Some researchers say that turmeric may help treat pancreatic cancer, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease. Turmeric contains an abundance of curcumin which is an antioxidant and has anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin can protect our cells from damage that is caused by free radicals. Thus, turmeric could boost memory.

A study was conducted for 18 months on 40 adults aged between 51 and 84 who had mild memory problems. They were divided into two groups where one of the groups was given curcumin and the other a placebo. At the beginning of the study the participants were given a memory test and then every 6 months after to measure their cognitive activity. The results showed that the participants who took the curcumin had a 28% improvement in their memory and the ones that took the placebo showed no improvement. The ones that were taking the curcumin also showed an improvement in mood.

The study found that 30 of the participants, 15 from each group, underwent brain scans at the beginning and at the end of the study. This was to study the proteins in the brain that may cause Alzheimer’s as early as 15 years before the disease shows up. The participants who took the curcumin showed that they had lower beta-amyloid and tau in the brain regions where the memory and mood emotions are stored.

Some of the participants – from both groups – did suffer some mild side effects, abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms. According to the study group leaders one of the curcumin participants did suffer some temporary chest pressure.

They will be doing a follow up on these participants to determine whether certain factors like age, cognitive problems, or Alzheimer’s related conditions exist later with the use of curcumin on memory and their mood. They will also be studying participants with mild depression and ones that are at risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Turmeric could boost memory

in a much more positive way than imagined.