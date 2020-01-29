Print

Wheelchair Bandit Fails to Make Getaway

Wheelchair Bandit
A woman in El Paso, Texas has been arrested after trying to rob a jewelry store disguised in a black trash bag. Noemi Duchene and Luis Del Castillo arrived at Estate and New Jewelry store, where a security camera captured footage of Duchene, now referred to as “The Wheelchair Bandit” exiting a wheelchair covering her head and upper body with a large black trash bag before entering the jewelry store.

According to store owner Linda Bradley, that is when Duchene pulled out a kitchen knife and demanded “everything”.

Store owner Linda Bradley, took one look at her garbage bagged assailant with the wheelchair getaway scheme and ran behind the counter for a stun gun.

And that was the end of that.

 

 

