Wheelchair Bandit Fails to Make Getaway
El Paso, Texas has been arrested after trying to rob a jewelry store disguised in a black trash bag. Noemi Duchene and Luis Del Castillo arrived at Estate and New Jewelry store, where a security camera captured footage of Duchene, now referred to as “The Wheelchair Bandit” exiting a wheelchair covering her head and upper body with a large black trash bag before entering the jewelry store.A woman in
According to store owner Linda Bradley, that is when Duchene pulled out a kitchen knife and demanded “everything”.
Store owner Linda Bradley, took one look at her garbage bagged assailant with the wheelchair getaway scheme and ran behind the counter for a stun gun.
And that was the end of that.
You must log in to post a comment.