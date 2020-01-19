Why Canada Won’t Join The US

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Joining the U.S. would be a net loss for Canada—

even if it made us Canadians richer, said Conrad

Black. It’s not that the idea of a merger, currently

touted by journalist Diane Francis in her book

Merger of the Century, makes me “tremble with

patriotic loathing”—after all, I once suggested that

joining the U.S. would be preferable for English

Canada than suffering under Quebec’s perennial

demands for both sovereignty and transfer payments.

But Francis’s plan won’t fly. Over the past

decade, the U.S. has “debased its currency and

destabilized the world financial system” thanks to

“venal and incompetent” Wall Street tycoons. Its

foreign policy has lost its way in two costly wars

that have made the world less safe, not more.

American education and health care are both

outrageously expensive and deliver relatively poor

outcomes, while its once-admired justice system

has become “a conveyor belt into the bloated and

corrupt prison system.” Absorbing Canada would

be great for the U.S.—it would gain an immense

source of natural resources and an infusion of

some 34 million educated, law-abiding citizens. But

“Canada is, by every measure, a better-governed

country than the U.S. So why would Canadians

want to take such a great leap backward?”

Original publication: Conrad Black, National Post

