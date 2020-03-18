Why Is Male Fertility Declining?

It has been reported that there is a decline in male fertility in a study conducted between the years 1973 and 2011 that involved over 43,000 men from North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia. Since it only takes one sperm to make a baby the decline is in quantity – men produce over a million – but not in quality. Some quality in younger men may be declining due to their lifestyles. Infertility may be responsible for between 8 and 35 percent of cases.

If after a year of trying to get pregnant and you haven’t succeeded, then you should see a doctor to have your fertility tested. Fertility testing in men is fairly simple when examined by a trained professional, get a blood test, and supply a sperm sample.

Some infertility may be caused by infections, drug use, environmental factors like toxins, or inherited from birth. It may also be caused by diet and obesity.

Men should keep an eye on their diets. Making sure that they keep their saturated fat intake low and have a diet of antioxidants, vitamins E, D, & C, zinc, and lycopene to keep their sperm count at good quality. If you eat a diet of seafood, chicken, cereals, vegetables, fruits, low fat dairy it has been shown to increase the sperm quality. Eating a diet high in sugar, trans fats, coffee, alcohol, processed meats, and potatoes has a tendency make the sperm quality low.

Exercise is good for the body but too much exercise is bad for the sperm quality. Keep the exercise at moderate intensity and continuous training may improve the sperm health. So, keep moving and keep the workouts lighter for healthier sperm.

Sperm fertility has been known to be lower in men that over drink alcohol and coffee. Drink from 1-2 drinks/cups a day for healthier sperm.

Smoking will also slow down the production of healthy sperm and raise infertility. If you are a smoker and quit, you may increase your ability to produce healthier sperm. Using marijuana may also lower your sperm count.

Taking vitamins and supplements that a doctor recommends you take may also improve the fertility of your sperm. Getting a professional recommendation is a good idea if you are thinking of taking a testosterone supplement. Using this supplement may make you sub fertile or infertile and may cause atrophy of the testicles and reduce the sperm count.

If you change your diet and lifestyle you may be able to correct your fertility if you seek professional help.

Share this:













