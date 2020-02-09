Print

7 GOOD REASONS TO BEFRIEND A SHARK

If nightmares about Jaws are keeping you from taking a dip in the ocean, relax. You’re much less appetizing than you think.

11: U.S. fatalities from sharks, 1990-2006

16: U.S. fatalities from collapsing sand holes, 1990-2006

 

1 in 310,733: Odds of dying in a fireworks accident

1 in 3,750,000: Odds of dying in a shark attack

 

80: Total unprovoked shark attacks around the world in 2012

30 Million: Sharks killed by people each year

 

219: Estimated great white population off California, 2011

