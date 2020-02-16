8 Year Old Donates Hair

For the past two years, Christian McPhilamy, 8, has put up with a lot of teasing over his long blond locks. But nothing could discourage the Florida boy from growing his hair to help other kids who have lost theirs. McPhilamy started his mission at age 6 after seeing an ad for a children’s hospital. When his hair recently reached his waist, McPhilamy decided it was time for a cut, and he donated 10 inches to Children With Hair Loss, a charity that makes wigs for young cancer patients. “I am one proud mommy,” said his mother, Deeanna.

