A Killer Competition

Newtown, Conn.

Grim contest? Newtown shooter Adam Lanza may have been trying to compete with Norwegian mass killer Anders Breivik when he carried out the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December. Citing law enforcement sources, CBS reported this week that Lanza wanted to beat Breivik’s “score” of 77—the number of deaths in his 2011 killing spree in Oslo and on a remote Norwegian island—and that he chose Sandy Hook because it was the “easiest target” with the “largest cluster of people.” A Connecticut state police spokesman said the report was “mere speculation,” and that investigators were “a long way” from determining the motive behind the attack, in which 20 children and six school employees were killed.

