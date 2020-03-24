A Knife In The Head

A Chinese pedestrian narrowly escaped death after a knife fell from the sky and stuck in his head. XiaoYunzhi, 57, was walking below a high-rise apartment when the wind blew a kitchen knife from an eighth story balcony. The blade became embedded on the side of his scalp, standing straight up. Xiao realized what had happened only when a storekeeper gaped at him and pointed at his head. Xiao was rushed to a hospital, where the blade was removed.

Share this:













