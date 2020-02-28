A marathon a day keeps the doctor away

Annette Fredskov, of Naestved, Denmark, ran 26.2 miles every day for a year, despite having multiple sclerosis. She marked the anniversary of her daily feat with a double marathon two weeks ago, running over 52 miles in just over 10 hours. Since July 2012, she has run almost 10,000 miles and worn through 20 pairs of running shoes. Fredskov says her long-distance running has helped keep the symptoms of her disease at bay. “Marathons are the best thing that have happened for my body and soul,” she said.

