A Florida man with a “moral opposition” to trimming the plants, grass, and weeds in his yard has racked up over $130,000 in fines. ┬áNeighbors complain that Sean Law’s unkempt lawn

is an eyesore that’s driving down property values, but Law says it’s his right to grow crops on his property in a natural manner, and calls it a “blunt tyranny” for the government to interfere.

