Abstinence From Smiling

A British woman has abstained from smiling for the last 40 years in an extreme attempt to ward off wrinkles. Tess Christian, 50, told the Daily Mail that she adopted a permanent poker face as a child to prevent laughter lines around her mouth, eyes, and forehead. “My dedication has paid off,” she said. “I don’t have a single line on my face.” Although Christian never smiles—not even at the birth of her child—she insists she’s a happy person. “I love life,” she said. “I just don’t feel the need to show it by walking around with a rictus grin on my face.”

Share this:













