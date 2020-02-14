ADHD Facts

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

• Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which used to be known “being a kid”, is the most commonly diagnosed psychological “disorder”.

• Nearly 10% of American children have, at one time or another,been diagnosed with ADHD.

• The state with the highest incidence of ADHD is North Carolina, where some 15% of children have been diagnosed with the disorder.

• ADHD might not be good for your kid, but it’s great for big drug companies — ADHD medication can cost over $200 a month.

