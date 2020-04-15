AIR TRAVEL

THE PROBLEM

Flight delays, a large share of which are caused by weather, cost the U.S. economy $31 billion annually. Regulators have been slow to approve technology that could provide pilots access to weather data.

THE INNOVATION

Mobile technology can keep pilots abreast of the latest weather information and plan ways to avoid bad weather in advance, even if they’re still operating decades-old aircraft.

THE PAYOFF

The Weather Co. has used NASA technology to develop a program that feeds real-time weather information to pilots. Known as Total Turbulence, it has already helped prevent delays and saved airlines millions of dollars.