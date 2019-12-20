Another Melting Antarctic Glacier

5 / 5 ( 4 votes )

The warming of the world’s oceans is penetrating radar. They discovered two

causing a glacier the size of California in massive undersea valleys beneath the

East Antarctica to melt, and scientists fear ice sheet, one of which is 3 miles wide,

its collapse could eventually cause global Those canyons allow warm, salty water

sea levels to rise by as much as 11 feet. Sitting on the ocean floor—the salt makes

The Totten Glacier was long thought to be it heavier than the frigid waters above—to

stable and isolated from the warm-water reach the glacier’s base, causing it to melt

currents that are degrading ice sheets in from below. If the glacier were to van-

West Antarctica. But recent observations ish completely, oceans around the world

have shown that the glacier is thinning would rise by at least 11 feet, on top of the

by a very rapid 33 feet a year.To find out 1- to 3-foot rise the United Nations already

why, an international team of scientists expects by 2100. “While the Totten melt

carried out an extensive aerial survey of may take several centuries,” study author

the glacier using planes fitted with ice- Jamin Greenbaum tells CNN.com, “once

Warm waters are shrinking Antarctica’s ice. change has begun, our analysis reveals it

would likely be irreversible.”

