Bad News Bears

A family of Norwegian bears broke into a holiday cabin and threw an epic, alcohol-fueled party. The cabin’s owner, Even Nilsen, returned to the cabin to find that the bears had eaten all the food and bitten into more than a hundred cans of beer, sucking down the contents. One bear evidently became so intoxicated that it passed out on a bed, leaving it covered in beer and fur. “It’s almost like it’s taken out of Goldilocks and the three bears,” said Nilsen. “They had a hell of a party in there.”

