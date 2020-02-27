Big Tipper From Beyond

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ When Aaron Collins of Lexington, Ky., died suddenly last year at the age of 30, he left his family instructions in his will to leave an “awesome tip” for an unsuspecting server. “I mean $500 on a f—ing pizza for a waiter or waitress,” he wrote. His family did as Aaron had requested —but his brother, Seth, didn’t want to stop at just one tip. Seth has now given out $500 tips to waiters and waitresses in 17 states, and the family has raised over $60,000 to do it in all 50. “I’ll keep giving whatever money we have,” said Seth.

Share this:













