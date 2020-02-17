BPA linked to miscarriages

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

New research suggests that high levels of BPA, a chemical in many plastics and canned food linings, might raise the risk of miscarriage in women prone to that problem or having trouble getting pregnant.

While the study is not nearly enough to prove a link, experts say it does add to “the biological plausibility” that BPA might affect fertility and other aspects of health.

BPA can have very weak, hormone-like effects and tests show that it’s in nearly everyone’s urine. The chemical has been removed from baby bottles and many reusable drink containers in recent years. The federal Food and Drug Administration says BPA is safe as used now in other food containers.

One of the study’s researchers says BPA may amplify risk factors for miscarriage. Dr. Ruth Lathi of Stanford University says the findings are not cause for alarm but are “far from reassuring” for newly pregnant women with a history of infertility or miscarriage.

