A British teenager had to be rescued by firefighters after she got stuck in a storm drain while trying to retrieve her new smartphone.

Ella Birchenough, 16, dropped her iPhone down the drain while out walking her dog. “I thought to myself, ‘I’m not leaving this,’ and I jumped down to get it,” she said. But her waist became wedged in the narrow hole, and she remained stuck until firefighters pulled her out. Birchenough immediately ran home to take a shower.

“I think it was just water [in the drain],” she said, “but I wasn’t taking any chances.”

