British Woman Skis Unaided Across Antarctica

A British woman has become the first person to ski across Antarctica without the help of kites, machines, or dogs. Felicity Aston, 34, completed the 1,084-mile journey in 59 days, battling through the frozen wastes in temperatures as low as -22 and dragging 187 pounds of supplies behind her on a sled. She overcame crushing loneliness by listening to Agatha Christie audiobooks on an MP3 player and tweeting regularly via a satellite phone. At journey’s end, Aston said she was looking forward to home comforts. “I’ve been promised red wine and a hot shower,” she said.

