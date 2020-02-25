By the numbers

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

141: The number of seasonal former IRS employees rehired by the agency between 2010 and 2013 despite having botched or failed to file their own tax returns, according to a February report by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

8.8 Million: The number of tons of plastic waste dumped into the oceans every year, according to a study in the journal Science. The United States contributes 77,000 tons, less than 1 percent of the total, while China contributes 2.4 million tons, almost 28 percent of the total.

8,000: The number of toilet paper rolls seized by Chinese officials in Hong Kong because they bore the image of Leung Chun-Ying, Hong Kong’s Beijing appointed chief executive.

