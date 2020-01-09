Camels In Tights

A Middle Eastern company has unveiled a fetching new line of Lycra leotards for racing camels to improve their performance on the track. Camel racing is popular across the Arab world, and Abu Dhabi based firm Al-Shibla says its compression suits can give an animal an edge by boosting blood flow to muscles. But the company is also pitching its leotards to camel owners who enter their beasts in regional beauty contests, claiming “the cream of the species [will] have the ability to stand taller after using the suit.”

