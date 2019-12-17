CAN FAST FOOD CAUSE INFERTILITY?

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Research has found that women who eat fast food on a regular basis have a 16% chance of infertility, where women who normally eat a healthy diet of fruits and vegetables only have 8% chance of infertility. They also found that women who ate fast food at least four times a week took longer to get pregnant by over a month than the women who never ate the fast food. The fatty acids in the fast food get into the bloodstream and may have a negative effect on the woman’s eggs. If women want to get pregnant, they should be eating fruit several times a day to help them to conceive.

