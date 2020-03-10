Canadian porn actor suspected of murder

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Porn star murder suspect nabbed: The Canadian porn actor suspected of murdering his boyfriend in Montreal, then mailing his severed body parts to Canada’s political parties, was arrested in Germany this week. Luka Magnotta, 29, a gay prostitute, was Googling articles about himself in a Berlin cybercafe when the owner recognized him and called police. Authorities allege that Magnotta filmed himself murdering Jun Lin, a Chinese student he had been dating, and posted the video online. The video also shows what appears to be Magnotta dismembering the corpse, having sex with it, and eating a piece. After allegedly mailing a severed foot to the Conservative party and a hand to the Liberal; last week—and perhaps other body parts to schools—Magnotta apparently fled to France by plane and then to Germany by bus.

Share this:













