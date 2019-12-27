Cannabis Selfie From Prison

A Polish prisoner triggered a crackdown on other inmates after he posted a photo of a large Cannabis plant that he’d grown in his cell. To boast about his green thumb, Dozy Zendarski took a selfie with the plant using a smuggled smartphone and posted it to Facebook. When it went viral, prison officials searched the entire jail and seized numerous phones and other banned items from inmates. Zendarski is now under special watch, to save him from the retribution of his fellow prisoners.

