CITY TRAFFIC

THE PROBLEM

Congestion caused by commuters carries an annual price tag of $121 billion in wasted time and fuel costs. The average American who drives to work wastes 38 hours in traffic each year.

THE INNOVATION

City planning authorities increasingly prioritize pedestrians and cyclists over cars. A commitment to public transportation also signals the end of the age when cars had streets to themselves.

THE PAYOFF

Bike-sharing programs in cities like Chicago allow cyclists to hop on a bike and deposit it miles away. In New York City, key streets have been redesigned to accommodate cyclists.

