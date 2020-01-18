Climate Research Expedition to Antarctica via Airbnb

If you are interested in a research expedition to Antarctica then Airbnb is looking for you. It will be an all expenses paid trip for five lucky travelers. You will get to work with some researchers to study the climate on this freezing continent. The trip will be with Ocean Conservancy with Kirstie Jones-Williams. Kirstie studies the impact of microplastics in Antarctica.

You don’t need to be a person with scientific expertise in order to apply for this trip of a lifetime. All you need is the passion for helping the environment and love to go on adventures. The trip is going to be called the Antarctica Sabbatical and will be studying the affect that microplastics have on the snow samples collected from the continent. They hope to bring better awareness to the world regarding the impact that humans have and how to protect the earth from plastic pollution.

The applicants that have applied by October 8th will be training for this month-long adventure starting in November in Chile. You will have time to get to know each other and get prepared for this research. After you have spent the time in Chile you will be going to Antarctica for 10 days doing research. During this time, you will also be able to visit the South Pole – Drake Icefall, Charles Peak Windscoop, and Elephant’s Head.

Participants are going to be doing hard work and be living in very harsh wintry conditions. It will be very exciting to be a part of a team that is studying the earth. You will want to tell your family and friends all about your trip to Antarctica and what you found out about the world.

At the end of the trip in Chile you will be able to gather all the information and learn how to get the message out to the world.

Be sure to contact Airbnb by October 8th if you are interested in this exciting trip.

