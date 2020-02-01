Covered In Bees

Wearing only his underpants, a Chinese beekeeper set a new Guinness World Record this week after he covered himself in 240 pounds of bees. Organizers placed several queen bees on Gao Bingguo, 55, to attract the workers, and then dumped boxes of bees on Gao until he was wearing a buzzing coat of 1.1 million insects. He smoked a cigarette to stop them entering his mouth. Gao was stung 2,000 times, but smashed the previous record of 188 pounds of bees.

