Crash Cover Up?

New York City

Several former federal investigators now say that a missile likely caused the 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800, in which all 230 people aboard were killed, and that the official explanation for the disaster was intentionally falsified. The National Transportation Safety Board determined after a four-year investigation that a fuel tank explosion had caused the crash, which occurred shortly after the Paris-bound flight took off from JFK International Airport. But in a documentary set to air on July 17, a former senior NTSB accident investigator and others cite evidence that an external detonation brought down the plane, and claim that they were barred from contradicting the official report. They have petitioned the NTSB to reopen the probe. Skeptics have long speculated that the plane may have been the target of a terrorist bombing or missile attack.

