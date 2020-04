5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

■ A Japanese town wants to put underpants on a replica of Michelangelo’s David.

The 16-foot-tall statue has caused a stir since it was presented to the town of Okuizumo as a gift. “It’s frightening the children and worrying the adults with its nakedness,” said an official. “Several people have asked us to cover it up with underpants.” Officials are hoping that residents will eventually get used to the nudity.