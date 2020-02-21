Deck Chairs Thwart Pirates

Somali pirates who tried to storm a luxury cruise ship were sent packing by a group of retired British and German tourists wielding deck chairs. When the armed pirates pulled up to the ship off the coast of Somalia, the elderly passengers picked up whatever deck furniture they could find to repel the invaders. The pirates peppered the boat with machine-gun fire, but were eventually forced to retreat.

“They were trying to scare us off,” said 65-year-old John Jeffrey, who was injured in the attack. “But we stood our ground and continued throwing deck chairs.”

