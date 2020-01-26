5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

I am increasingly convinced that has everything to do with the nature of the space in which people encounter on another, and whether those space bring out peoples divisions or commonalities within cultures.

If you are thinking to yourself “We should get more Christians to invite Jews and Muslims to their birthday parties and make them bring their own hot dogs,” I’m all for it. But its only one way to accomplish a deeper principle: How do we carve out spaces where people from different backgrounds feel that they have something deep and profound in common, that they have a stake in each others success? Something visceral, like two outcast kids at a birthday party sent by their moms with their own hot dogs. Something sacred, like a world in which people who are different seek friendship, not domination.

