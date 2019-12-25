Does Wi-Fi damage sperm?

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

If you’re worried about infertility, don’t try to Google the term with a computer on your lap, says the London Telegraph.

A new experiment suggests that radiation from a single Wi-Fi-enabled laptop may be strong enough to cause cell damage in sperm. Argentine researchers took samples of ejaculated semen and left them directly under a computer—simulating holding a laptop directly above male genitals. Within just four hours, 25 percent of the sperm stopped swimming, and 9 percent showed signs of DNA damage.

A control group of sperm stored at the same temperature, but away from a computer, showed much less degradation. Researcher Conrado Avendano says his team suspects that electromagnetic radiation in wireless devices “positioned near the male reproductive organs may decrease human sperm quality.” Scientists who specialize in — fertility, however, say that sperm isolated outside the body are more vulnerable, and that further research is needed.

