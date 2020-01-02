Dog Saves A Man’s Life

A homeless man suffering a medical emergency in Washington state attached a note to his dog and sent it for help. Not long after, a local resident found the dog walking along some railroad tracks, read the note, and dialed 911. The note didn’t give a location, but police had received reports of a homeless man with a dog living in local woods, and were able to find the man and get him to a hospital in the nick of time. “He was absolutely immobile,” says Detective Jen Kolb. “He was afraid he was going to die.”

