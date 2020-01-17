Florida Boy, 12, Steals Car From Elderly Man

A 12-year-old Florida boy was arrested after stealing an 89-year-old man’s car after telling the man he needed to check his tires.

The boy, who St. Petersburg authorities say has been arrested at least 20 times, is allegedly seen on surveillance footage approaching a car while on his bike.

The brazen boy then jumps into the driver’s seat of the elderly man’s car and drives away, leaving his bike behind. The elderly man left standing on the street corner bewildered at what just took place.

