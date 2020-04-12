Follow 5 Simple Factors to Live about a Decade Longer

Researchers have found 5 ways to help you to live about a decade longer. They studied 125,000 people for about 30 years, checking their health records, what they ate, how they exercised, and if they smoked. They were asked to not smoke, eat a healthy diet, exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, maintain a healthy weight, and not to drink more that 1 or 2 alcoholic beverages in a day. The study found that the men that followed this lifestyle lived and average of 12 years longer than the men that didn’t follow this lifestyle. The women who followed this lifestyle out lived the women who didn’t by at least 14 years. You must remember that this is an average not that everyone that changes their lifestyle will lengthen their lives, but they tend to.

By doing at least 30 minutes of exercise a day like cardio may help you improve your memory, improve your brain cognitive function, and lift your mood. Exercise is a natural type of miracle drug that will improve your health not bring it down. Any type of exercise is good for you if it raises your heart rate, gets you moving, and makes you sweat. Aerobic exercises for about 30 to 45 minutes a day can bring your mind into line.

Having a healthy diet can improve your weight, keep your mind sharp, and protect your heart health. A diet of vegetables, nuts, healthy fats (fish and olive oil), fruits, and whole grains, are beneficial to keeping your body healthy. Whereas if you eat a lot of red meats, processed meats, sugary foods and beverages, and trans fats and salt may not.

Studies have found that if you smoke you may shorten your lifespan due to heart disease, stroke, lung disease, and chronic pulmonary disease. The Centers for Disease Control have found that you may suffer from emphysema and chronic bronchitis if you smoke. The tobacco plant leaves contain toxic metals cadmium, beryllium, and elements like nickel and chromium which is inhaled into your lungs with every smoke. If you smoke and quit, you may be able to live a little longer that if you smoke for the rest of your life. Non-smokers do have a better chance of living longer than smokers.

Keeping your weight at a healthy level and keeping your BMI (Body Mass Index) at a level of between 18.5 and 24.9 is also helpful in lengthening your life expectancy. The fat that you are carrying around your middle may be linked to heart disease and diabetes.

The last of the five factors in living longer is how much you drink alcohol in a day. Some say that drinking one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men is considered a moderate amount. If you keep your alcohol drinking at this moderate amount a day my be beneficial to a lower risk of some diseases like diabetes.