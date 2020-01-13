Fran Lebowitz Quote – Only If He’s Buying January 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Ask your child what he wants for dinner only if he’s buying.” – Fran Lebowitz Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunFran Lebowitz Quote – Winning The LotteryFran Lebowitz Quote – As A TeenagerPhyllis Diller Quote – The First Twelve MonthsFranklin P. Jones Quote – PatienceRobert Fulghum Quote – Always Watching Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with children, Fran Lebowitz, quote Family Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.