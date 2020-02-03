From the mouths of babes

A Florida man has been arrested and convicted of running a prostitution ring, thanks to the honesty of his 7-year-old son. Robert Burton, 34, was pulled over during a traffic stop while driving with his son and two unnamed women. When police asked who the women were, the boy replied, “Those are my daddy’s hos.” Burton last week was sentenced to 15 years in jail on an array of charges, including assault, kidnapping, and deriving support from prostitution.

