Girls Forced To Fight For Boko Haram

One year after Boko Haram abducted 276 Christian teenage girls from a northern Nigerian boarding school, authorities are no closer to finding them—and more have been taken. Amnesty International said this week that the Islamist group has captured at least 2,000 women and girls since the start of 2014. Those who escape say they were raped in forced marriages and trained to fight. One girl who escaped, identified as Aisha, said she was sent to attack her own village. “Some refused to learn how to kill others,” she said. “They were buried in a mass grave in the bush.”

Share this:













