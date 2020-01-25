Give That Man A Hand . . .

A British pilot momentarily lost control of his passenger plane when his artificial arm fell off during landing. The captain of the FlyBe turboprop was approaching Belfast City Airport in windy conditions with 47 passengers on board when his prosthetic left arm suddenly became detached, forcing him to handle the controls with just one arm. The plane touched down heavily and bounced, but no one on board was injured.The airline said the pilot had promised to attach his prosthetic limb more securely in the future, adding that it remained “proud to be an equal opportunities employer.”

