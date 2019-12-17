H.S. Football Team of Deaf Players Wins Title

A high school football team of deaf players in Fremont, Calif., has won a league title for the first time. The Eagles of the California School for the Deaf, already national champions among schools for the deaf, won the regular North Central ll/Bay League title with a 10-2 season. Despite fielding a squad without a single player over 200 pounds, the Eagles racked up victory after victory with a highspeed, quick-strike game. “Some might call us disabled,” said quarterback Carlos Lopez, “but that can be extra motivation for us.”

