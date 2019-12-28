Hackers In China

A cybersecurity firm has traced scores of attacks on U.S. corporate and government computers to a single building in Shanghai. The security firm, Mandiant, found that the attacks originated in a 12-story building known as the headquarters of People’s Liberation Army Unit 61398. Intelligence analysts say that the unit has about 2,000 employees and 1,000 servers, and is the most prolific hacking group in China. Some attacks target trade secrets, including data from Coca-Cola, but most focus on companies involved in infrastructure, such as the electrical power grid, gas lines, chemical plants, satellites, and telecommunications. China denied the allegations.

