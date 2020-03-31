Happier People Stay Healthier

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Happiness may be a key to staying healthy

in old age. A new long-term study involving

nearly 3,200 people ages 60 and older

found that those who enjoy life are better

able to handle physical activities such as

eating, getting dressed, and showering; the}

even walk faster. By contrast, the unhappiest

people were about 80 percent more

likely to have trouble with the routines of

daily living. “This is not because the happier

people are in better health, or richer,

or have more healthy lifestyles at the outset,

since even when we take these factors

into account, the relationship persists,”

says Dr. Andrew Steptoe of University College

London. To quantify study participants’ contentment,

researchers asked them to rate how much

they agreed with statements such as “ I

enjoy the things that I do” and “I enjoy

being in the company of others.” They then

interviewed participants to assess their difficulty

in negotiating daily activities. Over

the eight years of the study, only 4 percent

of people who enjoyed life the most developed

problems in handling daily activities,

compared with 17 percent of those who

showed the least enjoyment.

Share this:













