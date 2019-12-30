Health catastrophe

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is the worst place in the world to give birth, according to Save the Children. One in 30 Congolese women dies from complications of childbirth, and tens of thousands of them have been impregnated through rape by militants or soldiers. Save the Children ranked countries based on the rates of maternal death and infant death, as well as general health care and the economic status of mothers. Finland came in first, followed by Sweden and Norway; the U.S., which has the industrialized world’s highest death rate for newborns, was 30th.

