Helping Out Our Neighbors

Homeowners in Centennial, Colo., woke up to a pleasant surprise last Sunday morning: a group of teens who went around shoveling their neighbors’ sidewalks and driveways free of charge. “They did everything: the whole driveway, the stoop, the whole sidewalk,” said one thankful recipient. “You just don’t see that in this day and age.”The high schoolers refused any money that was offered.

“We wanted to get out before anyone woke up,” said shoveler Nick Mirabella. “We just felt it was a really good way to serve the whole neighborhood.”

