Helping The Homeless in San Francisco

A nonprofit group in San Francisco is helping the city’s homeless population with a former public transit bus that’s been outfitted with two bathrooms, complete with toilets and hot showers. “If you’re living on the streets and you’re filthy, you can’t interview for a job and you can’t apply for housing,” explains the group’s founder, Doniece Sandoval. “You get disconnected from your sense of humanity.” Some of the city’s shelters offer showers, but the lines are long and the bus can reach people throughout the city. “It’s a great feeling to be able to offer something so simple and yet so vital.”

