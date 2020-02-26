Homicide rates, by country February 25, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment Rate per 100,000 people in 2012 Honduras – 90.4 Venezuela – 53.7 Colombia – 30.8 Brazil – 25.2 Mexico – 21.5 U.S. – 4.7 Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleHomicideGun Ownership In AmericaWORLD’S MOST COMMON HEALTH COMPLAINTSFORCED TO LEAVE HOMEIS GOD ESSENTIAL TO MORALITY? Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with facts, homicide, trends Facts & Trends
