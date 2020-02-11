Humanity Trumps Payday
When Chinese fisherman CaiTu hauled in a 200-pound, 100-year-old sea turtle, he knew he had to do the right thing and release the endangered animal.
The decision wasn’t easy: Cai could have earned two months’ wages by selling the delicacy to a restaurant, where it would have been made into soup. “I looked into that turtle’s eyes and saw something that was alive before my grandfather was born, and I didn’t want to be the end of that journey” he said. “I figured he had earned his right to enjoy the rest of his days in the deep.”
You must log in to post a comment.