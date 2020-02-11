Print

Humanity Trumps Payday

Leave a comment

When Chinese fisherman CaiTu hauled in a 200-pound, 100-year-old sea turtle, he knew he had to do the right thing and release the endangered animal.

The decision wasn’t easy: Cai could have earned two months’ wages by selling the delicacy to a restaurant, where it would have been made into soup. “I looked into that turtle’s eyes and saw something that was alive before my grandfather was born, and I didn’t want to be the end of that journey” he said. “I figured he had earned his right to enjoy the rest of his days in the deep.”

More from Antarctica Journal

tagged with , , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.